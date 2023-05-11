Often flooded Otterdale Road is dealt with high water issues in 2020. Credit: 8News.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Chesterfield County should expect to take a detour around Otterdale Road for the rest of the year as the county finishes up flood and drainage improvement’s in the area.

Construction on the Otterdale Branch Detour began on Thursday, May 11 and is expected to last until December. During this time, Otterdale Road at Otterdale Branch near Summer Lake will be closed. Traffic will be detoured using Woolridge Road and Genito Road, and complete detour maps are available online.

This project — which is part of the larger Otterdale Road Drainage Improvements — will improve drainage on the flood-prone road. In August 2020, Otterdale Road flooded when 10 inches of precipitation hit Chesterfield County in one day.

Improvements to the road will include adding single and multi-span crossings and improving horizontal curves, roadway shoulders, roadside ditches and drainage facilities.

Recently, the Blackman Creek Detour portion of the project finished. Blackwell Crossing is now reopen to traffic.

Otterdale Road Drainage Improvements first started March 14, 2022 when the county closed Otterdale Road to add a two-span bridge, better stormwater management facilities and improved shoulders and roadside drainage ditches to Horsepen Creek.

The Otterdale Road Drainage project cost an estimated $26.2 million. The project was funded with county-issued bonds, other transportation initiatives and road cash proffers.