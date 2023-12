AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a parking lot in the Amelia County Court House area on Tuesday.

If weather permits, VDOT will close the Appomattox River Park and Ride lot, located 11404 Circle Drive, on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for paving.

Vehicles parked at this location will be towed at the owner’s expense, according to VDOT.

Anyone with questions about this project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.