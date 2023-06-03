STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking drivers in the Fredericksburg area to be prepared for delays caused by intermittent closures on Route 17 this week.

According to VDOT, crews will be doing work on a new Interstate 95 overpass from Monday, June 5 until the early morning of Saturday, June 10. In order to make room for this, traffic on Route 17 and Route 17 Business will be stopped for intervals up to 30 minutes during the following times:

Route 17 Northbound

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. (alternating lane closures)

11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (full stops for up to 30 minutes)

Route 17 Southbound

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. (alternating lane closures)

11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (full stops for up to 30 minutes)

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays while traffic is affected by this project.