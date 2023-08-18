RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Richmond are asked to prepare for significant slowdowns and a new traffic pattern on Interstate 95 as the work to modernize the bridges over the interstate continues.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the North 5th Street bridge over I-95 in downtown Richmond is currently being repaired, and a new traffic pattern will be put in place in late August.

Drivers going from I-64 West to I-95 South will have to merge from two lanes to one when approaching the North 5th Street Bridge. Drivers approaching the interchange will have the choice between going straight into the city or continuing along the ramp towards I-95 South.

Long-term shoulder closures on I-95, and overnight lane closures near the North 5th Street bridge, will also be in place during the upcoming phase of the project.

Drivers traveling through the affected area are asked to use alternate routes if possible, especially at night, and to use caution when driving through work zones. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.