RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Both ramps between Interstate 195 and 2nd Street in Richmond will be closed this Thursday for maintenance.

According to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the closures will take place from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to signage and use caution when driving through a work zone.