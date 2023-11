RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The intersection of Hermitage Road and Westbrook Avenue near Bryan Park in Richmond’s Northside will close daily for repairs.

The sidewalk, curb lane and median lane will close between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 27 until Friday, Dec. 7.

The concrete sidewalk will be repaired and pedestrian equipment will be installed during the closure, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works.

Signs for a detour will be posted in the area.