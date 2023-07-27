RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should expect delays as the City of Richmond makes repairs on multiple sections of sidewalk throughout the city.

As a part of the Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program (VHSIP), the city will be having work done on concrete sidewalks at several intersections. Beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. from July 31 to Aug. 4, there will be daily closures in the following areas: