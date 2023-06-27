RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Eastbound Downtown Expressway Ramp to 7th Street in Richmond will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 and ending at 5 a.m. Friday, June 30.

According to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the ramp is being closed so that maintenance can be performed.

Signs posted in the area will guide drivers to a detour. The Transportation Authority advises caution when moving through the work zone.

The work should be completed by 5 a.m. on Friday, June 30 unless in the event of inclement weather.