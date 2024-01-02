CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, Jan. 15, there will be bridge maintenance on Route 2 in Caroline County that will be reduced to one lane, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Vehicles near Bowie’s Pond on Route 2 will come across a temporary signal that will direct one-way traffic over the bridge.

VDOT says the purpose of this construction project is to improve the condition of the Route 2 bridge over Bowie’s Pond in Caroline County.

Starting mid-January traffic will be directed to a single lane near Bowie’s Pond to allow work crews to complete road maintenance. This traffic pattern will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week until early April 2024.

In addition, there will be a temporary speed reduction of 45 mph in the work zone, approximately a half-mile northbound and southbound of the bridge. Also, the temporary traffic signal will have technology that detects the presence of emergency response cars to adjust signal timing in case in of an emergency.

VDOT says the project will take care of recurring cracking on the bridge’s travel surface, strengthen the connections between beams and install new concrete travel surface.

The construction crews will work on one lane at a time, keeping the other lane open for traffic. Once the work is complete on one half of the bridge, traffic will be shifted to the other lane.

When the new concrete travel road is finished, it will take more than 30 days to cure, resulting to minimal work activity.