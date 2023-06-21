GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Installation of rumble strips on Sandy Hook Road in Goochland County has been pushed back to next week due to rainy weather.

Rumble strips create noise and vibration that alert drivers when they are close to running off the road.

These strips were going to be installed on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, but this installation has been delayed because of rain that is expected throughout the rest of the week.

Now, installation will take place during the week of June 26.

Crews will be working along Sandy Hook Road (Route 522) between Fairground Road (Route 632) and the intersection of Three Chopt Road (Route 634) near Broad Street Road (Route 250) in Gum Spring.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and alternating lane closures.

For the latest traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.