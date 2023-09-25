HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Part of Patterson Avenue in the Richmond area will be closed overnight during the week for construction.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said the project will occur nightly, closing the 6900 block of Patterson Avenue between Charles Street and Regester Parkway near the town of Westham in Henrico County from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Improvements — including the installation of water and sewer connections, curb repairs and paving — will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and will span until Friday, Sept. 29.

The department asked drivers to follow detour signs.