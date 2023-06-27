FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Routes 659 and 712 in Spotsylvania County will see alternating closures on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be replacing pipes on Route 208 from 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days. VDOT will alternate between closing Route 659 and Route 712 as construction occurs.

Drivers should expect delays during construction efforts. VDOT will have flaggers out on the roads to assist drivers in navigating through the work zone.

VDOT expects the project to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, so long as inclement weather does not cause delays.