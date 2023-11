RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sturbridge Drive — in the Midlothian area of Richmond — will be closed for maintenance for two days, according to VDOT’s Richmond district.

A spokesperson for VDOT Richmond said Sturbridge Drive will close on Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Drivers were advised to use Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road as alternate routes.