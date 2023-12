RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Department of Public Works will be temporarily closing some travel lanes on Brook Road in early January.

The curb lane and sidewalk on Brook Road at Brookland Park Boulevard will be closed daily from Jan. 8 until Jan. 12. Drivers may experience delays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as work is completed.

According to the department, a contractor will be installing electrical conduits.