CHESTERFIELD COUNTY (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking drivers planning to travel on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County to be prepared for “significant delays” this weekend as they close lanes for road work.

According to VDOT, some of the southbound lanes of I-95 will be closed near Willis Road in the Chester area from 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14 to 6 a.m. on Monday, April 17 for concrete rehabilitation.

One lane will be closed starting at 7 p.m. and two lanes will be closed starting at 9 p.m., at least one lane will be open during all hours. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes when possible, as significant delays are expected.

This road work may be delayed in the event of inclement weather. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.