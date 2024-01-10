HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break at an intersection near the Short Pump Interstate 64 interchange has closed at least one travel lane.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, the water main break occurred at the intersection of West Broad Street and Old Sadler Road.

As of 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, one westbound lane of West Broad Street has been closed from Sadler Road to I-64.

Police have cautioned that additional lanes may close as the situation develops, recommending drivers take alternative routes such as Three Chopt Road or I-64 for the time being.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Henrico Public Utilities are at the scene and working on this issue for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.