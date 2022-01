A section of Route 3 in King George County is closed due to multiple disabled vehicles and downed trees, according to VDOT. (Photos: Virginia Department of Transportation)

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Route 3 in King George County is closed due to multiple disabled vehicles and downed trees, according to VDOT.

The department said this closure is just east of Route 301 and is impacting the east and westbound lanes between Stoney Knoll Road and the Westmoreland County line. VDOT said emergency responders are at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.