PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — County Drive (Route 460) is closed in both directions in Prince George County due to a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place just east of Hines Road in the Disputanta area. All eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.