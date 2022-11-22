UPDATE: Virginia State Police has confirmed that two people were killed in this crash. According to VSP, a pickup truck and a sedan collided at the intersection of Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road, killing two people. All westbound lanes of Route 60 are still closed.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash near Powhatan High School has closed Route 60 to all westbound traffic in Powhatan County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) near Judes Ferry Road has closed all westbound lanes.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. Drivers looking to go to the school or travel west through Powhatan can take Huguenot Trail to Judes Ferry Road.