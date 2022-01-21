Salt and Sand: VDOT preps for icy roads

A VDOT vehicle drives out of the gates at headquarters off of Midlothian Turnpike. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While salt and sand may sound like a recipe for a Summer beach day, this weekend it’s actually VDOT’s prescription for icy roads.

The Richmond District of the Virginia Department of Transportation prepped major roads around Central Virginia overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, applying salt to ensure ice on the roadways melts and spreading sand to improve traction.

But drivers should still be cautious, especially on less-trafficked secondary roads.

“It’s very cold across our district,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Which means salt can be less effective on the roads.”

VDOT issued the following tips for drivers to ensure safety during icy conditions: