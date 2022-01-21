Salt and Sand: VDOT preps for icy roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While salt and sand may sound like a recipe for a Summer beach day, this weekend it’s actually VDOT’s prescription for icy roads.
The Richmond District of the Virginia Department of Transportation prepped major roads around Central Virginia overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, applying salt to ensure ice on the roadways melts and spreading sand to improve traction.
But drivers should still be cautious, especially on less-trafficked secondary roads.
“It’s very cold across our district,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Which means salt can be less effective on the roads.”
VDOT issued the following tips for drivers to ensure safety during icy conditions:
- Reduce your speed and use extra caution during morning commutes. Icy conditions cannot be ruled out for most of Friday, as air and pavement temperatures will remain cold.
- Allow more time to reach your destination and leave extra room between vehicles while driving.
- If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.
- Drivers may encounter slow-moving equipment on the roads during winter weather events. Please make sure to give VDOT vehicles room on the roads and be aware of your surroundings.