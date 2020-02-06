Wet roads a ‘considerable factor’ in school bus crash on I-64, VSP says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash involving a Richmond school bus is causing delays on Interstate-64 near mile marker 192 in Mechanicsville. Virginia State Police told 8News wet roads may have led to the incident.

According to VDOT, the west left shoulder, left lane and center lanes are closed. The right lane has since reopened. Traffic is being diverted off at exit 192. Drivers should expect delays.

Virginia State Police told 8News troopers were called to westbound I-64 near mile marker 192 for a two-vehicle crash about 4 p.m. According to troopers, a Lexus SUV was traveling westbound in the left lane and started to hydroplane as a result of the rain.

At the same time, the Richmond school bus, also traveling in the left lane, tried to avoid striking the SUV. As a result, the bus swerved slightly to the left and hit the jersey wall. VSP add the bus struck the SUV in the rear.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Two women, the bus driver and a passenger on the bus, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus was unharmed, VSP added.

Wet roads are a ‘considerable factor’ in relation to the crash, according to VSP.

Charges may be forthcoming.

