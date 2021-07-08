Section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closing for bridge repairs on July 18

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-Henrico Turnpike between the Henrico County-Hanover County line and Azalea Avenue will close for bridge repairs later this month.

Henrico County said the section of the road is expected to be closed from Sunday, July 18 through early September. An 8-mile detour will be in place to direct drivers.

Eastbound travelers

Follow Azalea onto Carolina Avenue and head south to Laburnum Avenue, south to Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360), east to Elm Drive, south to Stonewall Parkway, east to Cold Harbor Road (Route 156), north onto Atlee Road (Route 638) and north back to Meadowbridge Road, which becomes Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at the Chickahominy River crossing.

Westbound travelers