Southbound 288 closed in Powhatan due to crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect delays and large backups on Route 288 in Powhatan.

According to VDOT, a multi-vehicle crash has prompted the closure of all southbound lanes near the ramp to Robious Road. The road is closed between Huguenot Trail and Midlothian Turnpike.

Cars were backed up for 4.5 miles, as of 5:15 p.m. Monday.

VDOT said traffic is being diverted on to the Huguenot Trail off ramp and then back to Route 288.







Virginia State Police confirmed with 8News that one person was killed and two were injured in the crash. More details are available here.