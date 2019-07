SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in Spotsylvania County has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 near mile marker 118 on Thursday night. Drivers have been encouraged to avoid the area by VDOT.

Traffic Alert: I-95 at the 118 mile marker as well as the entrance and exit ramps CLOSED until further notice – please avoid the area. — Spotsygov (@SpotsyGov) July 26, 2019

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.