State Police: Accident involving deer causes chain-reaction crash on Route 288

A total of seven vehicles were involved in three separate crashes that occurred at the same location on Route 288 in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.
The first crash occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes, just south of Hull Street. According to police, a vehicle struck a deer, which resulted in two additional crashes that then caused a chain reaction of vehicles getting struck in the rear.
One driver was transported for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Both drivers in the two additional crashes were charged with following too close.
The crash remains under investigation.