State Police: Accident involving deer causes chain-reaction crash on Route 288

A total of seven vehicles were involved in three separate crashes that occurred at the same location on Route 288 in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

The first crash occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes, just south of Hull Street. According to police, a vehicle struck a deer, which resulted in two additional crashes that then caused a chain reaction of vehicles getting struck in the rear.

One driver was transported for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Both drivers in the two additional crashes were charged with following too close.

Heads up! Crash involving multiple vehicles on 288 SB near Claypoint Road Overpass blocking left shoulder/lane @8news pic.twitter.com/9gLcFP2Vkv — Michelle Morgan (@wxmorgan8news) October 17, 2019

The crash remains under investigation.