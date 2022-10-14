GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.

At 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers with the Virginia State Police responded to a reported crash that involved five vehicles on I-64 at the 160 mile marker.

According to a release from State Police, a vehicle was going west on I-64 in Goochland when it suddenly made a lane change that set off a chain-reaction crash behind it involving five other vehicles at mile marker 160.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a tractor-trailer, which could not brake in time and ran off the interstate, according to police. The tractor-trailer stuck a tree and a concrete portion of a bridge.

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.

As of 5:09 p.m. on Friday, all lanes on I-64 remain closed near mile marker 160 (Cross County Road), according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Law enforcement and VDOT personnel are continuing to divert traffic to Exit 167 (Oilville Road/Route 617).

There is currently a seven mile backup as a result of the crash. VDOT is advising Drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.