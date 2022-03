HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — An SUV pulling a camper overturned on I-95 Wednesday evening, causing a miles-long backup.

The SUV was traveling South when it swerved to avoid debris in the roadway, according to Virginia State Police.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

(Still from VDOT traffic camera)

While the SUV overturned on the right-hand embankment, State Police say no one was injured in the crash.

The right-hand lane was closed by emergency responders and the crash caused a 3-mile long backup, but State Police said they anticipated the lane would re-open soon.