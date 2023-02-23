RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Starting Friday, the intersection of N. 32nd street at E. Grace Street will be closed for 10 months. The area will be closed for parking starting at the end of the day on Feb. 24 for a sewer replacement project.

Richmond National Battlefield Park in Chimborazo, which is next to the intersection, will remain open and will be accessible by the entrance along E. Broad Street. E. Grace Street will also be accessible from N. 36th Street.

A portion of the sewer that runs on Chimborazo Hill is being replaced as part of the Chimborazo Drop Shift and Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project. The project will replace the emergency repaired portion of the brick step sewer. The sewer was damaged in 2004 during Tropical Storm Gaston.