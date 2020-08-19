‘The road is closed for a reason’: VDOT urges safety ahead of road closures for repairs

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Historic flooding from over the weekend has provided a lot of clean up objectives in Central Virginia — and there’s more rain in the forecast for the days ahead. The Virginia Department of Transportation is aiming to protect residents from more road damages.

Crews began working to repair Heritage Road in Prince George on Tuesday after recent flooding cause the road to collapse.

VDOT is urging people behind the wheel not to ignore closed road signs.

Due to saturation from all the rain over the week, part of the area underneath Heritage Road was wiped out.

According to a neighbor that lives nearby, the flooding that occurred on August 15th, was the most amount of water seen on the road in the last 10 years. It was “knee-deep.'”

Crews have been using sandbags and gravel to repair the infrastructure — making the road completely impassable.

“Chesterfield County and Prince George County saw the highest amounts of rain and the hightest amount of road closures during the most recent event but definitely the whole district is what we’re focusing on with more rain on the way,” said Bethanie Glover of VDOT.

VDOT is taking to the challenge this week and the department is making sure storm drains are clear of any debris. She says that safety is the priority of VDOT and road signs are placed strategically.

“The road is closed for a reason and we haven’t determined that it’s totally safe to reopen at this point,” Glover said.

VDOT also urges residents not to move road closure barriers or cones and not to drive around them in hopes to maintain the repair process effectively.

Heritage Road will continue to be under repair over the course of the next few weeks, according to VDOT.

LATEST HEADLINES: