HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three Chopt Road near Pemberton Road is closed for utility line repairs.

According to Henrico County Police Department, the road will be closed in both directions as repairs continue.

Drivers should reroute this afternoon and during rush hour.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, about 30 customers are without power in the area due to a vehicle accident. Dominion estimates power will be restored between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.