Three vehicle crashes in same area of 288 and I-64, commutes impacted

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There were three vehicle crashes in the same area around I-64 and VA-288 in Goochland County.

On mile-marker 175.1 on I-64, drivers could have expected delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. The west center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

On VA-288, in the vicinity of I-64 West Ramp 175A, there was another crash and the south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Also on VA-288, near the ramp of I-64 East, there was another crash and the north exit ramp is closed.

All three accidents were on the same stretch of road.

Black ice is a possibility this morning during your commute. Drive safely.

Henrico County Police said, at approximately 5:45 a.m., numerous calls for service for motor vehicle crashes were received through the Richmond Metropolitan Area. Roads were icing over due to wet conditions and a decrease in temperatures.

“Counter measures have been initiated with transportation department officials to provide treatment to the roadways in preparation to the morning rush hour traffic. Henrico County Pupil Transportation has been advised as well. We ask that motorist’s take these conditions in consideration during their morning commute,” Henrico Police said.