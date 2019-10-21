Tractor-trailer accident blocking Henrico County intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are on the scene of an accident, where a semi-truck went off the roadway into the woods this morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Technology Boulevard and Route 60 for the single-vehicle accident.

“One lane on the west bound side of Rt. 60 is closed,” Henrico Police said. “East bound lanes are not affected.”

Morning traffic could be impacted as crews work to remove the tractor-trailer from the woods.

No injuries have been reported. Officers continue to investigate this crash.

