Tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Henrico County on Christmas Eve. (Photo: 8News Photographer Forrest Shelor)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a one mile back up on I-64 east near Parham Road due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The East center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

No word on injuries. An 8News crew is heading to the scene.