CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on Interstate 95 North near the exit onto West Hundred Road in Chesterfield County.

Two lanes were closed due to a tractor trailer crash, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation.

There were 3.5 miles of backups at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes.