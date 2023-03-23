GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 has caused road closures and significant delays for drivers in Goochland County.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, state troopers were called to the Shannon Hill Road exit on I-64 eastbound for a reported crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer was carrying lumber when it veered off the left side of the road and crashed into the treeline. The driver of the truck — a 53-year-old man from Dillwyn — was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When the tractor-trailer overturned, the logs it was carrying were spilled across the roadway and an SUV drove into them. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

All eastbound lanes were initially closed as a result of the crash with VDOT reporting an extensive two-mile-long backup. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., VDOT reported that the right lane and right shoulder had been reopened. Traffic is reportedly being detoured at the Courthouse Road exit in Louisa County.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes and expect delays. Police told 8News that it may be a few hours before traffic can return to normal.

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

Units with Goochland Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services are on the scene with Virginia State Police troopers.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.