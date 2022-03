Petersburg, Va. (WRIC) — Update, 9:36 am: All lanes are now open and the backup has been cleared.

Original story below:

A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-85 in Petersburg Saturday morning.

According to VDOT, the crash near the junction of I-85 and I-95 in Petersburg is causing a backup of approximately 1 mile.

The left lane has been re-opened, but the right lane remains closed as of 9:08 am.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.