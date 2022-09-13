UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, all lanes have reopened and the backup is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 has closed two lanes in downtown Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 181.7, about halfway between the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit and Interstate 95 interchange. The center lane and right lane are both closed, as well as the right shoulder.

Drivers is the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.