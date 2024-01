CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed all northbound lanes on I-95 in Chesterfield this morning.

At 11:38 a.m., VDOT shared an update on the incident, saying that the center and right travel lanes had been closed in addition to the north exit ramp near West Hundred Road.

At one point, VDOT reported there was a three-mile-long backup.

This story will be updated once more information is available.