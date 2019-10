RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No one was hurt when a tractor-trailer ran off the road just before 4 a.m. in Richmond.

It happened at the Broad Street exit on Interstate-95 South Tuesday morning.

The driver said the crash happened because of a combination of the wet weather and the tires on the truck.

Charges against the driver are pending.

As of 6 a.m., the ramp has reopened.