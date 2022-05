GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are currently closed in Goochland County due to a tractor trailer crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 158 and traffic is currently backed up about 1.5 miles.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org.