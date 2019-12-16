1  of  2
Tractor-trailer crash closes multiple southbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Chippenham Parkway has closed several southbound lanes near the ramp from Rt. 686.

According to VDOT, the southbound left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right lane are closed due to the crash.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire & EMS told 8News that the crash caused the tractor-trailer to go on its side and has led to a small diesel fuel leak from the tank. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

