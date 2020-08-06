Tractor-trailer crash halts traffic on SB I-95 near Franklin Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes are closed near Franklin Street (Exit 74B) in Richmond following a tractor-trailer crash.

At this time, the northbound left shoulder and the left lanes are closed. The northbound center lane is also open.

Traffic is currently backed up 2.5 miles.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: