HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) – A tractor-trailer crash has shut down Interstate 95 South near Doswell, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 97. Traffic is being diverted at exit 98 and there is a four-mile backup, VDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and try to find an alternate route.

