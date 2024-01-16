CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all lanes on a stretch of Roxbury Road in Charles City County.

At about 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road and Wiant Lane/Barnetts Road.

This crash has closed all north and south travel lanes on Roxbury Road surrounding the intersection. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

For the most up-to-date traffic information, visit the Virginia 511 website.