PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says there is a tractor-trailer crash on I-295 in Prince George County.

As of 11:45 a.m., drivers can expect a delay due to traffic backups in the area of I-295 near Stratford Woods. The north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed with approximately 1.5 miles of backups.

8News is working to learn more on the severity of the crash.