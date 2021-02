GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-64 West at Great Bridge is causing delays this morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, drivers should expect backups as the crash has closed the west left shoulder and lane.

A crash in Goochland on I-64 has shut down the left shoulder and lane. (Photo: Katie Shelor)

Backups are currently 1.5 miles. Stay with us for updates.