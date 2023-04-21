NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Driver looking to travel to Richmond from New Kent County experienced delays on Friday after a tractor-trailer crash caused significant backups on Interstate 64.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 219, just west of the Eltham Road interchange. The westbound left lane was closed and traffic was backed up about three miles.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.