PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85 in Petersburg at mile marker 67 shut down all southbound lanes, lanes have since reopened.

VDOT said shortly after 9:30 p.m. all ramps to I-85 south have reopened.

Traffic is still backed up 1.5 miles. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays

