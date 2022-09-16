CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Commuters in Chesterfield can expect delays on I-95 North this morning after two accidents occurred int he northbound lanes.

According to Virginia State Police, the initial accident involved a FedEx truck and motorcycle. The motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

VDOT traffic cams show significant backups on I-95 North. (VDOT Traffic Camera)

The second crash happened shortly afterwards, as an SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer. There wer eno injuries reported, but both crashes remain under investigation by state police.

The crashes, which were between 288 and Pocahontas Parkway, have closed the right lane and right shoulder and created a 1.5 mile backup, according to VDOT. Traffic appears to be moving freely in the southbound lanes.