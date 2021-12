A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate-95 south in Richmond has caused a two-mile-long backup, according to VDOT.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate-95 in Richmond is causing a four-mile backup, according to VDOT.

The accident closed all southbound lanes near Franklin Street. VDOT is advising drivers to find alternate routes and expect delays until further notice.

The right lane reopened at 8 p.m. When the lane reopened traffic was backed up for four miles.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.